Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events
EX-99.1 2 pressreleasestockrepurchas.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit EXHIBIT 99.1Investar Holding Corporation Announces Additional Authorization under Share Repurchase ProgramBaton Rouge,…
About Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)
Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals. It serves its primary markets of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Hammond and Lafayette, Louisiana, and their surrounding metropolitan areas from its office located in Baton Rouge and from approximately 10 additional service branches. The Bank’s other banking services include cashiers’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and Social Security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines with deposit automation and debit cards. The Company’s business lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit.