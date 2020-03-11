SEC Filings Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01. Other Events

On March 10, 2020, Investar Holding Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors had authorized an additional 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock for repurchase by the Company under its share repurchase program.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits