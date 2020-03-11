Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events

On March 10, 2020, Investar Holding Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors had authorized an additional 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock for repurchase by the Company under its share repurchase program.
A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits

About Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Corporation is financial holding company that conducts its operations through, Investar Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company offers a range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses, as well as loans to individuals. It serves its primary markets of Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Hammond and Lafayette, Louisiana, and their surrounding metropolitan areas from its office located in Baton Rouge and from approximately 10 additional service branches. The Bank’s other banking services include cashiers’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and Social Security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machines with deposit automation and debit cards. The Company’s business lending products include owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit.

