INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 14, 2020, Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, that among other things, provided a business update and preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
INVACARE CORP Exhibit
EX-99 2 april2020exhibit.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit   Exhibit 99.1   NEWS RELEASECONTACT:Lois Lee  [email protected]  440-329-6435INVACARE CORPORATION PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1Q20 ELYRIA,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific. The Company manufactures and distributes three product categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle and respiratory therapy. It provides medical device solutions for congenital (cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and spina bifida), acquired (stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery and pressure ulcers) and degenerative (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly and bariatric) ailments. The Company sells its products to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential living operators, distributors and government health services.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR