INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 14, 2020, Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release, that among other things, provided a business update and preliminary financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.