INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 10, 2020, Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its financial results for the three and twelve months ended>December 31, 2019. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The attached press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. In the press release, the Company has provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.