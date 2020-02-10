INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 10, 2020, Invacare Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding its financial results for the three and twelve months ended>December 31, 2019. The press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
The attached press release contains non-GAAP financial measures. In the press release, the Company has provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
INVACARE CORP Exhibit
About INVACARE CORPORATION (NYSE:IVC)

Invacare Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. The Company’s geographical segments are Europe; North America, which includes North America/Home Medical Equipment (North America/HME) and Institutional Products Group (IPG) segments, and Asia/Pacific. The Company manufactures and distributes three product categories: mobility and seating, lifestyle and respiratory therapy. It provides medical device solutions for congenital (cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy and spina bifida), acquired (stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery and pressure ulcers) and degenerative (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly and bariatric) ailments. The Company sells its products to home medical equipment providers with retail and e-commerce channels, residential living operators, distributors and government health services.

