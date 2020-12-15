INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01 OTHER EVENTS

On December 14, 2020, Intrusion Inc. issued a press release announcing the addition of two vice presidents to help further support the Company’s growth and expansion into new sales channels. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits

99.1 — Press Release “INTRUSION Expands Executive Team with Focus on Amplification of New Cybersecurity Solutions” issued on December 14, 2020.



About INTRUSION INC. (OTCMKTS:INTZ)

Intrusion Inc. (Intrusion) develops, markets and supports a range of entity identification, data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The Company’s product families include TraceCop, which is for identity discovery and disclosure and consists of a database of worldwide Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, and Savant, which is a data mining product for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. The Company markets and distributes its products to end users, value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers and distributors. The Company’s end user customers include the United States federal government entities, local government entities, banks, credit unions, other financial institutions, hospitals and other healthcare providers, and other customers. The Company also offers a range of services, including design and configuration, project planning, training, installation and maintenance.