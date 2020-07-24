INTRICON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IIN) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Item 2.01, to reflect that the Emerald Acquisition does not meet the significance tests under the New Rules and that no financial statements and pro forma financial information are required to be filed to Items 9.01(a) and (b). No change is being made to Items 2.02, 2.03, 2.05, 2.06, 7.01 or 8.01 of the Prior Form 8-K.

On May 18, 2020, IntriCon Pte. Ltd. (“Buyer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of IntriCon Corporation (the “Company”), acquired all of the outstanding shares of Emerald Medical Services Pte., Ltd., a Singapore company (“Emerald”), to a Share Purchase Agreement dated the same date among Buyer, Emerald and the direct and indirect owners of Emerald. Emerald, based in Singapore, is a provider of joint development medical device manufacturing services for complex catheter applications. The Share Purchase Agreement provides for a purchase price consisting of:

About INTRICON CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.