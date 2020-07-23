INTREorg Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IORG) Files An 8-K Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review

Item 4.02 Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements or a Related Audit Report or Completed Interim Review.

INTREorg SYSTEMS INC. Exhibit

About INTREorg Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IORG)

INTREorg Systems, Inc. is a consulting and software as a service (SaaS) provider for publically traded companies. The Company offers services, including shareholder analytics, analytics consulting and information technology (IT) services. The Company utilizes multiple sources of information that are imported into its system, share tracker analytics (STA) to analyze the information. The STA system is a cloud-based platform, which helps to identify trends, anomalies and suspicious transactions. The Company provides consulting services for public companies in the areas of management, finance, compliance and investor relations. The Company provides solutions for IT outsourcing, SaaS and enterprise support. It offers outsourcing services, including computing services, network management services, security services and application services. The Company’s end user services include help desk services, desktop services, and procurement and product services.