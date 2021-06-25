INTERNATIONAL TOWER HILL MINES LTD. (TSE:ITH) Files An 8-K Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders

Item 3.03 Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On June 21, 2021, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (the “Company”) amended its Articles following shareholder approval at its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to (i) allow certain actions to be taken with the approval of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) only, including creating or eliminating a class or series of shares, subdividing or consolidating any of the Company’s shares into a greater or smaller number of shares, changing any of the Company’s shares without par value into shares with par value (and vice versa), increasing or decreasing the par value of the Company’s shares, and altering the identifying name of any of its shares; (ii) add as Section 9.3 of the Company’s Articles a provision stating that a right or special right attached to issued shares must not be prejudiced or interfered with unless the holders of such class or series of shares consent by a special separate resolution; (iii) allow the Company’s Chief Executive Officer to call a meeting of the Board; and (iv) increase the quorum for a meeting of directors from two directors to a majority of directors. In addition, on June 21, 2021, the Company amended its Notice of Articles to remove the limit on the number of common shares without par value authorized for issuance.

The foregoing description of the amended Articles does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the amended Articles, which is set forth in Appendix A to the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2021 and is incorporated herein by reference.



