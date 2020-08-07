International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

99.1 Press Release dated August 7, 2020.



International Seaways, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2026847d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 INTERNATIONAL SEAWAYS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2020 RESULTS New York,…

About International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. and its subsidiaries own and operate a fleet of oceangoing vessels. The Company’s oceangoing vessels engage in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. The Company’s segments are International Crude Tankers and International Product Carriers. Its 55-vessel fleet consists of Ultra Large Crude Carrier (ULCC), Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC), Aframax and Panamax crude tankers, as well as long range 1 (LR1), LR2 and medium range (MR) product carriers. Its International Crude Tankers segment is made up of a ULCC and a fleet of VLCCs, Aframaxes, and Panamaxes. Its International Product Carriers segment consists of a fleet of MRs, LR1s and an LR2 engaged in the transportation of crude and refined petroleum products. Through joint venture partnerships (the JVs), it has ownership interests in approximately four liquefied natural gas carriers and approximately two floating storage and offloading service vessels.