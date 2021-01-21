INTELLINETICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.02

On January 20, 2021, Intellinetics, Inc. (the “Company”) received notification that the U.S. Small Business Administration (the “SBA”) has forgiven, in full, the unsecured promissory note issued to the Company under the Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP”). The promissory note was through PNC Bank with a principal amount of $838,700, dated April 15, 2020. The PPP was established under the congressionally approved Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”) and is administered by the SBA. Under the terms of the CARES Act, PPP loan recipients can apply for, and be granted, forgiveness for all or a portion of loans granted under the PPP. The Company met the requirements for loan forgiveness, and the entire principal and interest of the loan granted to the Company under the PPP has been forgiven. No material early termination penalties were incurred as a result of this forgiveness.