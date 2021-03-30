INTELLINETICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INLX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 30, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information reported under this Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Name of Exhibit 99.1 Press release issued by Intellinetics, Inc., on March 30, 2021.



INTELLINETICS, INC. Exhibit

