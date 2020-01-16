INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Story continues below

In connection with IntelGenx Technologies Corp.\’s (the \”Corporation\”) Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No.333-235607), the Corporation intends to use the term sheet attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exhibit99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 IntelGenx Technologies Corp.: Exhibit 99.1 – Filed by newsfilecorp.com TERM SHEET INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. OFFERING OF UNITS JANUARY 16,…

To view the full exhibit click here