INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

In connection with IntelGenx Technologies Corp.\’s (the \”Corporation\”) Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No.333-235607), the Corporation intends to use the term sheet attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1, which is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Exhibits.

