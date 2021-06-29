Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGAP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 22, 2021, Luis J. Malavé has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Malavé brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the MedTech industry, primarily in diabetes management, spanning all company stages, from private startups to large-cap publicly listed companies. He has extensive expertise in product development, operations, marketing, strategic partnerships, and US FDA regulatory strategy.

Since October 2017, Mr. Malavé has served as President of EOFLOW CO. Ltd., a company listed on the Korea Stock Exchange that has developed a wearable disposable insulin pump. From October 2014 to June 2016, he was COO of Mikroscan Technologies. Prior to that, Mr. Malavé was the President and CEO of Palyon Medical, maker of an implantable drug-delivery system that spun out from German medical-technology giant Fresenius SE. Prior to Palyon, he spent nearly a decade at insulin pump maker Insulet Corp., including as its Senior Vice President of Research, Development and Engineering, and as Chief Operating Officer. He also held various senior positions at Medtronic and MiniMed, overseeing product development of various diabetes management devices.

Mr. Malavé earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Minnesota, a Master’s degree in Software Engineering from the University of St. Thomas, and an MBA from the University of Maryland.



About Integrity Applications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGAP)

Integrity Applications, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. It has developed a non-invasive blood glucose monitor, the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which is designed to help people with diabetes obtain blood glucose level readings without the pain, inconvenience, cost and difficulty of conventional (invasive) spot finger stick devices. The Company operates in Europe, and Asia and Pacific. The GlucoTrack model DF-F utilizes a combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain blood glucose measurements in less than one minute through a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood.