INTEC PHARMA LTD. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

to that certain Sales Agreement, dated March 1, 2019 (the “Sales Agreement”), by and between the Company and Cowen and Company, LLC, the Company may elect from time to time, to offer and sell ordinary shares through an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415(a)(4) (the “ATM Offering”) promulgated under the Securities Act having an aggregate offering price of up to $75,000,000. Under a prospectus supplement dated March 28, 2019, the Company sold an aggregate of 2,775,883 ordinary shares for gross proceeds of $2.6 million. On March 13, 2020, the Company updated the aggregate amount that may be issued and sold under the ATM Offering and filed a prospectus supplement to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, ordinary shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $9.8 million. From March 13, 2020 to May 4, 2020, the Company did not issue or sell any of its ordinary shares under the ATM Offering. On May 4, 2020, the Company terminated the prospectus supplement dated March 13, 2020, but the Sales Agreement remains in full force and effect.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 5.1 Opinion of Meitar | Law Offices 10.1 Form of Securities Purchase Agreement, dated May 4, 2020, by and between the Company and the Purchasers 10.2 Form of Warrant 23.1 Consent of Meitar | Law Offices (included in Exhibit 5.1) 99.1 Press Release, dated May 4, 2020



Intec Pharma Ltd. Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 ea121430ex5-1_intecpharma.htm OPINIONOF MEITAR | LAW OFFICES Exhibit 5.1 May 6,…

About INTEC PHARMA LTD.

Intec Pharma Ltd is an Israel-based drug development company. It is a development stage biopharmaceutical company that develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill, a novel gastro-retentive delivery system, improves the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of various drugs. The Company is focusing on the clinical development program for the Phase III clinical study of the Accordion Pill Carbidopa Levodopa (AP-CDLD), for the treatment of advanced stages Parkinson’s disease patients. Its pipeline also comprises The Accordion Pill-Zaleplon, a drug for sleep onset, which is in Phase II clinical program. Furthermore under research is Accordion Pill-Undisclosed Drug for the prevention and treatment of small bowel non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) induced ulcers.