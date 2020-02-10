Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

As previously disclosed, on June 10, 2019, Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions (the “Bankruptcy Petitions,” and the cases commenced thereby, the “Chapter 11 Cases”) for relief under chapter 11 of title 11 of the United States Code (the “Bankruptcy Code”) in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Bankruptcy Court”).

On February 5, 2020, the Company filed its monthly operating for the period beginning November 1, 2019 and ending November 30, 2019 (the “Monthly Operating Report”) with the Bankruptcy Court. The Monthly Operating Report is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. This Current Report on Form 8-K (including the exhibit hereto) will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information required to be disclosed solely by Regulation FD.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information being furnished under this Item 7.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Trading in the Company’s Securities

The Company cautions that trading in the Company’s securities during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for the Company’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders of the Company’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. As previously disclosed, on the effective date of the Second Amended Joint Chapter 11 Plan of Liquidation of Insys Therapeutics, Inc. and Its Affiliated Debtors that was confirmed by the Bankruptcy Court on January 16, 2020 (as further amended, supplemented or modified in accordance with its terms, the “Plan”), all existing shares of the Company’s common stock will be cancelled.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “intend” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this filing that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes, targets or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and other factors, which could include the following: risks and uncertainties relating to the Chapter 11 Cases, including but not limited to, the terms of and potential transactions contemplated by the Plan and the related disclosure statement, the Company’s ability to obtain Bankruptcy Court approval with respect to motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company and on the interests of various constituents, Bankruptcy Court rulings in the Chapter 11 Cases and the outcome of the Chapter 11 Cases in general, risks associated with third-party motions in the Chapter 11 Cases, the potential adverse effects of the Chapter 11 Cases on the Company’s liquidity or results of operations and increased legal and other professional costs necessary to execute the Company’s reorganization; uncertainty associated with the Company’s ability to complete the sale of its remaining assets as contemplated by the Bankruptcy Petitions; trading price and volatility of the Company’s common stock as well as other risk factors set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC in addition to those factors, risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the Company’s risk factors set forth in Exhibit 99.1 to the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by the Company with the SEC on August 8, 2019. The Company therefore cautions readers against relying on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information Regarding the Chapter 11 Cases

Bankruptcy Court filings and other information related to the Chapter 11 Cases are or will be available at a website administered by the Company’s noticing and claims agent, Epiq Corporate Restructuring, LLC, at https://dm.epiq11.com/Insys. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, such website or the Bankruptcy Court’s website is not part of this Current Report.

(d) Exhibits.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

About Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes supportive care products. The Company’s product Subsys, is a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain (BTCP) in opioid-tolerant patients and a single-use product that delivers fentanyl, an opioid analgesic, for transmucosal absorption underneath the tongue. The Company markets Subsys through its field sales force focused on supportive care physicians in the United States. Subsys delivers a liquid fentanyl formulation in approximately 100, 200, 400, 600, 800, 1,200 and 1,600 micrograms (mcg) dosages. The Company’s lead dronabinol product candidate is Syndros, which is under review for approval at the Food and Drug Administration. In addition, the Company is evaluating sublingual spray, inhaled and intravenous formulations of dronabinol in preclinical studies.