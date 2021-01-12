Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On January 12, 2021, Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (“Company”) sold $500,000 of senior convertible debentures (“Debenture”) for (i) $500,000 for cash to an existing institutional investor (the “Investor”) of the Company.

The Debenture (i) is non-interest bearing, (ii) has a maturity date of January 12, 2022, (iii) is convertible into shares of common stock (“Common Stock”) of the Company at the election of the Investor at any time, subject to a beneficial ownership limitation of 9.99%, and (iv) has a conversion price equal to the lesser of $0.33 and 85% of the lowest Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) during the five (5) Trading Days immediately prior to the conversion date, subject to adjustment, as described therein.

The Debenture also contains provisions providing for an adjustment in the event of stock splits or dividends, and fundamental transactions. The Investor also has the right to participate in subsequent rights offerings and pro rata distributions. Additionally, the Debentures contains anti-dilution protection in the event of subsequent equity sales at a price that is lower than the then applicable conversion price until such time that the Debenture is no longer outstanding. Additionally, the Company has the option to redeem some or all of the Debenture for cash upon notice of twenty (20) trading days provided certain conditions are met by the Company as more fully described in the Debenture.

Without the approval of the Debenture holder, the Company may not (i) amend its charter documents in any manner that adversely affects the rights of any Investor, (ii) repay or repurchase or acquire shares of its Common Stock, (iii) repay, repurchase, or acquire certain indebtedness, or (iv) pay cash dividends or distributions on any equity securities of the Company.

The securities offered have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. This current report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

The foregoing summary of the Debenture is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such document, a copy of the form of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.01, and which is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.

The information set forth above in Item 1.01 of this current report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

The information set forth above in Item 1.01 of this current report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference in its entirety.

On January 12, 2021, the Company announced the sale of the Debenture. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.01.

10.01 Form of Senior Convertible Debenture 99.01 Press Release dated January 12, 2021



Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.01 2 inspyrtherapeutics_ex10-01.htm EXHIBIT 10.01 Exhibit 10.01 NEITHER THIS SECURITY NOR THE SECURITIES INTO WHICH THIS SECURITY IS CONVERTIBLE HAVE BEEN REGISTERED WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION OR THE SECURITIES COMMISSION OF ANY STATE IN RELIANCE UPON AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX)

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., formerly GenSpera, Inc., is an early-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of prodrug cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including liver, brain, prostate, renal and other cancers. Its technology platform combines a plant-derived cytotoxin (thapsigargin) with a prodrug delivery system that targets the release of the drug within the solid tumor. Its cancer prodrugs provide a targeted therapeutic approach to a range of solid tumors. Its product candidates include Mipsagargin, G-115, G-114 and G-301. Its lead drug candidate, mipsagargin, is activated by the enzyme prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is found in prostate epithelial cells in the normal prostate, in prostate cancer cells, and in vascular endothelial cells (blood vessels) found in solid tumors. Mipsagargin is in Phase II clinical evaluation in glioblastoma patients.