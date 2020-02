SEC Filings Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Suzanne L. Clarridge resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Insignia Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) effective January 31, 2020. Ms. Clarridge’s resignation is not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Rachael B. Vegas has been appointed to serve on the Board’s Audit Committee, effective as of the date of Ms. Clarridge’s resignation.