INSEEGO CORP. (NASDAQ:INSG) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

As described in Item 5.07 below, on July 22, 2020, Inseego Corp. (the “Company”) held an annual meeting of its stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) at which the stockholders of the Company approved the amendment of the Inseego Corp. 2018 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan (the “Incentive Compensation Plan”) to increase the number of shares issuable under the plan by 1,500,000.

The description of the Incentive Compensation Plan contained herein and in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 10, 2020 (the “Proxy Statement”) is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Incentive Compensation Plan, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

The Company held its Annual Meeting on July 22, 2020. Of the 96,605,798 shares of the Company’s common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting, a total of 79,124,966 shares were represented at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy. The voting results for each item of business properly presented at the Annual Meeting are set forth below.

Proposal 1: Election of Directors

Both of the persons nominated by the Company to serve as directors for a three year term until the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders were elected with the following votes: