INRAD OPTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On May 6, 2020, Inrad Optics, Inc. (the “Borrower” or the “Company”) received loan (the “PPP Loan”) proceeds of approximately $973,000, under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”). The PPP was established as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) which was enacted March 27, 2020. The PPP Loan, which is in the form of a Note dated May 4, 2020, issued by the Borrower, matures on May 4, 2022, and bears interest at a rate of 1.0% per annum, payable monthly commencing on December 4, 2020.

The CARES Act and the PPP provide a mechanism for forgiveness of up to the full amount borrowed. The amount of loan proceeds eligible for forgiveness is based on a formula that takes into account a number of factors, including the amount of loan proceeds used by the Company during the eight-week period after the loan origination for certain eligible purposes including payroll costs, interest on certain mortgage obligations, rent payments on certain leases, and certain qualified utility payments, provided that at least 75% of the loan amount is used for eligible payroll costs; the employer maintaining or rehiring employees and maintaining salaries at certain levels; and other factors. Subject to the other requirements and limitations on loan forgiveness, only loan proceeds spent on payroll and other eligible costs during the covered eight-week period will qualify for forgiveness. Any forgiveness of the PPP Loan will be subject to approval by the SBA, and no assurance is provided that the Company will obtain forgiveness of the PPP Loan in whole or in part.

The discussion of the PPP Loan set forth under Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated in this Item 2.03 by reference.



About INRAD OPTICS, INC. (OTCMKTS:INRD)

Story continues below

Inrad Optics, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products and services for use in photonics industry sectors. The Company is a vertically integrated manufacturer focusing on crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components from both glass and metal, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies. The Company’s product categories include Optical Components and Laser System Devices/Instrumentation. The Optical Components category is focused on optics manufacturing. The Company offers precision components. It develops, manufactures and delivers precision custom optics and thin film optical coating services through its Custom Optics and Metal Optics operations. The Laser Devices/Instrumentation category includes the growth and fabrication of crystalline materials with electro-optic (EO) and non-linear optical properties for use in both standard and custom products. The category also includes crystal-based devices and associated instrumentation.