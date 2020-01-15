Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

(d) Appointment of Jay Shepard as Director

On January 15, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Jay Shepard to serve as a director of the Company. Mr. Shepard’s term will continue until the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. There is no arrangement or understanding between Mr. Shepard and any other person to which he was selected as a director of the Company, and there is no family relationship between Mr. Shepard and any of the Company’s other directors or executive officers. The Company is not aware of any transaction involving Mr. Shepard requiring disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Additional information regarding Mr. Shepard is set forth below:

Jay Shepard, age 61, is currently Non-executive Chairman and formerly President and Chief Executive Officer of Aravive, Inc. (formerly Versartis, Inc.) from May 2015 to January 2020 and has served as a member of its board of directors since 2013. From 2012 until May 2015, Mr. Shepard was an Executive Partner at Sofinnova Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on the healthcare industry, which he joined as an Executive in Residence in 2008. From 2010 to 2012, Mr. Shepard served as President and Chief Executive Officer and was a member of the board of directors of NextWave Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company developing and commercializing unique pediatric products utilizing proprietary drug delivery technology that was acquired by Pfizer, Inc. From 2005 to 2007, Mr. Shepard served as President and Chief Executive Officer and a member of the board of directors of Ilypsa, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel non-absorbed polymeric drugs for renal and metabolic disorders that was acquired by Amgen Inc. Mr. Shepard currently serves on the board of directors of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company, and of the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation. Within the past five years, Mr. Shepard also served on the boards of directors of the public companies Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Durect Corporation. Mr. Shepard holds a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

Mr. Shepard will be compensated in accordance with the Company’s non-employee director compensation policy. He will receive an annual cash retainer of $45,000 for serving on the Board. In addition, Mr. Shepard received initial equity awards under and to the Company’s 2016 Omnibus Incentive Plan upon his appointment as of January 15, 2020 the date of grant. As a newly elected director, Mr. Shepard was awarded 12,821restricted stock units and a stock option to purchase 20,000 of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $3.35, the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant. The restricted stock units will vest over a period of three years, with one-third of the shares vesting on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Mr. Shepard’s continued service as a director of the Company as of each vesting date. With respect to the shares of common stock underlying the stock option grant, one-quarter of the shares vested as of the grant date, with the remainder vesting in three equal annual installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, subject to Mr. Shepard’s continued service as a director of the Company as of each vesting date. Mr. Shepard will be eligible to receive additional annual equity awards on each date of the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders in accordance with the non-employee director compensation policy.

(b) Retirement of Morton Collins as Director

On January 14, 2020, Morton Collins notified the Company of his retirement from the Board, effective immediately. Dr. Collins’ retirement as a director of the Company was not the result of any dispute or disagreement with the Company.

On January 15, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Mr. Shepard to the Board and the retirement of Mr. Collins from the Board.