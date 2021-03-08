InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD.

On March 8, 2021, InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the Company will disclose its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 before the market opens. The Company will also conduct a conference call for all interested investors on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01 — “Regulation FD Disclosure” of this Current Report on Form 8-K and the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the filings of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada. Its service is to supply electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of a range of cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management and other disease states. It sells or rents new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to, and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings, including home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers and others.