InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Story continues below

(d)Exhibits

99.1 Press Release of Infusystem Holdings, Inc. dated February 7, 2020.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex_171722.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 ex_171722.htm Exhibit 10.1 INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR AGREEMENT This Independent Contractor Agreement (\”Agreement\”) is made between InfuSystem,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:INFU)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. is a provider of infusion pumps and related products and services for patients in the home, oncology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and other sites of care. The Company delivers local, field-based customer support and also operates pump service and repair Centers of Excellence in Michigan, Kansas, California, Texas and Ontario, Canada. Its service is to supply electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of a range of cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management and other disease states. It sells or rents new and pre-owned pole mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to, and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other alternate site settings, including home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing facilities, pain centers and others.