On February 12, 2020, Infinite Group, Inc. (“IGI”) issued a press release announcing the launching of its Managed Detection & Response Solution (MDR). The text of that press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

About INFINITE GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:IMCI)

Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) provides information technology (IT) solutions to small and medium sized businesses (SMBs), government agencies and commercial enterprises. The Company operates in the field of IT consulting services segment. It provides cloud computing; managed services that include managing operations and implementing programs in server management; remote desktop and remote server monitoring and remediation; help desk and call center services; third-party data storage; cyber security services, and project management. It provides cloud computing solutions that include public and private cloud architectures along with hybrid scalable cloud hosting, server virtualization and desktop virtualization solutions. In addition, it provides IT solutions that address mobility and unified communications. Its cybersecurity practice provides information security services, including internal and external security assessments, and recommended solutions.