On April 21, 2020, Independent Bank Corporation (the \”Company\”) will use a Shareholder Presentation at the Company\’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. A copy of the Shareholder Presentation is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated in this Item 7.01 by reference. The information disclosed under this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 is furnished to, and not filed with, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Exhibits .