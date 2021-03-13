INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously reported, SunHydrogen, Inc. (the “Company”) issued convertible notes to accredited investors which are convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock on the terms and conditions set forth in the various notes. On March 8, 2021, the Company issued 157,622,696 shares of common stock upon conversion of outstanding principal and accrued interest on a convertible note.

In connection with the foregoing, the Company relied upon the exemption from registration provided under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for transactions not involving a public offering.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On March 9, 2021, the Company adopted an amendment to the Company’s bylaws to provide for the number of directors of the Company to be set by resolution of the board of directors.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

3.1 Amendment to Bylaws



