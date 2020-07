Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On July 1, 2020, HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, to be paid on July 28, 2020 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 14, 2020.

A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

