INC. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 24, 2021, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Mr. Brian Linscott as a director on its Board to fill the vacancy left by Mr. Andrew Benett’s decision not to stand for re-election at the Harte Hanks (the \”Company\”) annual meeting as discussed in more detail below.

Mr. Linscott was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Company on June 23, 2021, and prior to that had served as Chief Operating Officer of the Company since January 2020. From 2015 to 2019, he served as a Partner at BR Advisors where he led the operational improvement of radio and printing companies, developed new partnerships, and facilitated asset transactions. He also serves as Operating Partner at Traverse Pointe Partners since 2014, where he advises a private equity fund on financial and operational assessment of equity investments and developed post-acquisition operational strategies to create stockholder value. From 2013 to 2015, Mr. Linscott served as a Managing Director at Huron Consulting Group where he managed client relationships, oversaw consulting teams, and developed new business opportunities in Huron’s Business Advisory practice. From 2009 to 2012, Mr. Linscott served as Chief Financial Officer / Senior Vice President at Sun Times Media, LLC where he created and executed a restructuring plan that led to substantial EBITDA growth, cash flow improvement, and a successful sale of the company. Mr. Linscott received his B.S. in Finance from the University of Illinois, Urbana.

Mr. Linscott does not have any transactions reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Harte Hanks, Inc. (the “Company”) held the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on June 23, 2021, at which stockholders voted on the items below as indicated.

