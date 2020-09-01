Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 — Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On August 27, 2020, Brent Johnston resigned as President of Milestone Scientific Inc. (the “Company”), effective September 8, 2020.

On September 1, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Jan Adriaan (Arjan) Haverhals as President of the Company, effective September 8, 2020. Mr. Haverhals, is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Wand Dental Inc. and will continue in that position.

Mr. Haverhals joined the Company in June 2020 and brings over 30 years of experience in sales, marketing, product development, and international expansion within the medical device, pharmaceutical, and other industries. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Haverhals was senior vice president of sales at Xcentric Mold & Engineering, where he was instrumental in increasing sales productivity and efficiency for the company\’s prototype injection molding services, which included leading healthcare company clients. Previously, at Straumann, LLC, a global leader in manufacturing medical and dental devices, he held a series of senior sales and marketing roles including vice president of customer marketing & education, where he oversaw all product franchises and led the launch of more than 30 products in the North American market. He also served as senior vice president for the Nordic Region at Straumann AB, senior vice president of global sales digital solutions, which included oversight of the strategic acquisition of Etkon; and served as vice president of the Prosthetics Business Unit, where he introduced a new implant and prosthetics product line within a new market segment. He also served as vice president of global marketing & sales at Elkem AS, one of Norway\’s largest industrial companies. Previously, Mr. Haverhals served as executive vice president of marketing & sales at Cresco Ti Systems Sàrl, a global dental implant company, where he was responsible for turning around and managing global sales, marketing, international business. Mr. Haverhals holds an MS in Pharmacy from the University of Leyden in the Netherlands.

Item .01 Other Events

On September 1, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing that the appointment of Mr. Haverhals as President. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

The following exhibit is filed with this report:

MILESTONE SCIENTIFIC INC. Exhibit

