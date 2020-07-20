Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 13, 2020, Howard Ash submitted his resignation, effective July 13, 2020, as Director of Net Element, Inc. (the “Company”) and as chairman of the audit, compensation and nominating and governance committees of the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Ash has served on the Board of Directors of the Company since June 13, 2016.
About Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR)
INC Research Holdings, Inc. is a global contract research organization (CRO). The Company is focused on Phase I to Phase IV clinical development services for the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries. The Company operates through two segments: Clinical Development Services and Phase I Services. The Company’s Clinical Development Services segment offers all clinical development services, including full-service global studies, as well as ancillary services, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, study reports to assist customers with their drug development process, quality assurance audits and specialized consulting services. The Company’s Phase I Services segment focuses on clinical development services for Phase I trials, which include scientific exploratory medicine, first-in-human studies through proof-of-concept stages and support for Phase I studies in established compounds.