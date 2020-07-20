Inc. (NASDAQ:INCR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Story continues below

On July 13, 2020, Howard Ash submitted his resignation, effective July 13, 2020, as Director of Net Element, Inc. (the “Company”) and as chairman of the audit, compensation and nominating and governance committees of the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Ash has served on the Board of Directors of the Company since June 13, 2016.