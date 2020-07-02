SEC Filings ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 25, 2020, ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the \”Company\”) hosted a quarterly conference call to provide a report regarding the Company’s financial condition and results from operations for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the transcript of the call and press release are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 for Form 8-K, the information in Item 2.02 of this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

See Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Appointment of Executives.

On June 25, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Sudheer Koganti as Vice President of Engineering, effective June 22, 2020. Mr. Koganti has led, built and managed a wide variety of successful products across embedded, mobile and cloud.His career includes pioneering Eudora email products, core OS design and system architecture for the next generation of BREW, a security and privacy focused Android browser, and Qualcomm Wireless Edge Services. Mr. Kogantihas been awarded more than eight patents, with a core patent around the basic algorithm to sync databetween a device and a server. Mr. Kogantiholds a Master of Science in Computer Science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.

On July 1, 2020, the Company announced the appointment of Christopher D. Dickson as Vice President of Sales, effective June 30, 2020. Mr. Dickson has over 25 years of sales and business development experience in Security, Blockchain, Cloud and Enterprise software. Hi career includes eighteen years with Computer Associates, where he held key sales leadership positions in various parts of the world including Australia, New York, California and Switzerland. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Dicksson held positions at The Bitfury Group (a Forbes 50 blockchain company), Panaya, an EnterpriseSaaS company, and Verizon Enterprise. Mr. Dickson studied Computer Studies at the Central Institute of Technology, now Victoria University.

There are no family relationships between Messrs. Dickson and Koganti and any director or executive officer of the Company. A copy of the press releases issued by the Company regarding Messrs. Koganti’s and Dickson\’s appointment is attached to this Current Report as Exhibit 99.3 and 99.4.

IP Licensing Program.

On June 30, 2020, the Company announced the launch an IP licensing program marked by the engagement of ipCapital Group®, Inc., based in Williston, Vermont. ipCapital Group will assist in establishing the new business unit and co-creating an IP monetization model from which ImageWare will derive a discrete stream of annual revenue. Under the agreement, ipCapital will oversee the first two years of developing the business unit. A copy of the press release announcing the IP licensing program is attached to this Current Report as Exhibit 99.5.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibits: