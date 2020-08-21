IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 19, 2020, ImageWare Systems, Inc. (the “Company”) hosted a quarterly conference call to provide a report regarding the Company’s financial condition and results from operations for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the transcript of the call and press release are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 for Form 8-K, the information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
See Item 2.02.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
EXHIBIT INDEX
IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS INC Exhibit
EX-99 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex99-1     Exhibit 99.1   ImageWare Systems,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:IWSY)

ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. It allows a user to utilize one or more biometrics on an integrated platform. Its products are used to manage and issue secure credentials, including national identifications (IDs), passports, driver licenses and access control credentials. It also provides authentication security software using biometrics to secure physical and logical access to facilities or computer networks or Internet sites. ImageWare categorizes its identity management products and services into three markets, including Biometrics, Secure Credential, and Law Enforcement and Public Safety markets.

