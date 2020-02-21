IKONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IKNX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 20, 2020, IKONICS Corporation (the “Company”) reported its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. See the Company’s press release dated February 20, 2020, which is furnished as Exhibit 99 hereto and incorporated by reference in this Item 2.02.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibit

About IKONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IKNX)

IKONICS Corporation is engaged in the development and manufacturing of photochemical imaging systems for sale primarily to a range of printers and decorators of surfaces. The Company has five operating segments: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing (DTX) and Advanced Material Solutions (AMS). Domestic segment sells screen printing film, emulsions, and inkjet receptive film to distributors located in the United States and Canada. IKONICS Imaging segment sells photo resistant film, art supplies, glass, metal medium and related abrasive etching equipment. AMS segment provides sound deadening technology to the aerospace industry along with products and services for etched composites, ceramics, glass and silicon wafers. DTX segment includes products and customers related to inkjet technology used for mold texturing and prototyping. Export segment sells primarily the same products as Domestic and the IKONICS Imaging products not related to AMS or DTX.