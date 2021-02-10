SEC Filings IF BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 8.01 Other Events

On February 10, 2021, IF Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share. The dividend will be paid on April 16, 2021, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 26, 2021. A copy of the Company’s press release announcing the cash dividend is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

