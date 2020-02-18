IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On February 18, 2020, IES Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its subsidiary IES Residential, Inc. has acquired, as of February 18, 2020, all of the equity interests in Aerial Lighting & Electric, Inc., a Naugatuck, CT-based electrical contractor specializing in the design and installation of electrical systems for multi-family developments.
The information set forth herein is furnished to Item 7.01–Regulation FD Disclosure and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section nor shall the information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company.
About IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)
IES Holdings, Inc., formerly Integrated Electrical Services, Inc., is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries across a range of infrastructure-related end markets. The Company operates through four segments: Communications, Residential, Commercial & Industrial, and Infrastructure Solutions. The Communications segment provides network infrastructure services for data centers and other mission critical environments. The Residential segment provides electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes and cable television installations for residential and light commercial applications. The Commercial & Industrial segment provides electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services to the commercial and industrial markets. The Company’s Infrastructure Solutions segment provides electro-mechanical solutions for industrial operations to domestic and international customers.
