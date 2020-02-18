IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On February 18, 2020, IES Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that its subsidiary IES Residential, Inc. has acquired, as of February 18, 2020, all of the equity interests in Aerial Lighting & Electric, Inc., a Naugatuck, CT-based electrical contractor specializing in the design and installation of electrical systems for multi-family developments.

The information set forth herein is furnished to Item 7.01–Regulation FD Disclosure and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section nor shall the information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.