Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

2020 Compensation Changes for Named Executive Officers

On January 10, 2020, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) approved compensation for its current named executive officers as set forth in the bullets and the table below:

10.1 Amendment to Employment Agreement, dated January 10, 2020, by and between the Company and Vincent J. Milano 10.2 Form of Vincent J. Milano Restricted Stock Unit Agreement 99.1 Investor Presentation dated January 15, 2020



IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm203475d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 AMENDMENT TO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT This Amendment to Employment Agreement (“Amendment”),…

About Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. Using TLR technology, the Company designs synthetic oligonucleotide-based drug candidates to act by modulating the activity of specific TLRs. Using its 3GA technology, the Company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger ribo nucleic acid (mRNA) associated with disease causing genes. The Company’s drug candidates include IMO-8400; IMO-2125/IMO-2055, and IMO-9200. The Company’s TLR antagonist lead drug candidates are IMO-8400 and IMO-9200, which are both antagonists of TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9. Its TLR agonist lead drug candidates are IMO-2055 and IMO-2125, which are both agonists of TLR9.