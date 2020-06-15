Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.

On June 9, 2020, Howard Pien notified Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) of his decision to take a leave of absence from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) for medical reasons. During such absence, Mr. Pien will not participate in any activities of the Board.



About Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The Company utilizes two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, which include Toll-like receptor (TLR) targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. Using TLR technology, the Company designs synthetic oligonucleotide-based drug candidates to act by modulating the activity of specific TLRs. Using its 3GA technology, the Company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger ribo nucleic acid (mRNA) associated with disease causing genes. The Company’s drug candidates include IMO-8400; IMO-2125/IMO-2055, and IMO-9200. The Company’s TLR antagonist lead drug candidates are IMO-8400 and IMO-9200, which are both antagonists of TLR7, TLR8 and TLR9. Its TLR agonist lead drug candidates are IMO-2055 and IMO-2125, which are both agonists of TLR9.