ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ICON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

NOTE: On March 30, 2020, Iconix Brand Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation, (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. As noted in the press release, the Registrant has provided certain non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures, the reasons it provided such measures and a reconciliation of the non–GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Readers should consider non–GAAP measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A copy of the Registrant’s press release is being furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.

ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 icon-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 icon-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Iconix Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 NEW YORK,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About ICONIX BRAND GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc. is a brand management company. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of consumer brands across women’s, men’s, home and entertainment categories. The Company operates through five segments: men’s, women’s, home, entertainment and corporate. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper, Strawberry Shortcake and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Peanuts, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands. It operates in various geographic regions, including the United States, Japan and Other (which principally represent Latin America and Europe).