Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) Files An 8-K Other Events

On June 23, 2020, Iconix China Limited (“Iconix China”), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (the “Company”), entered into a share purchase agreement (the “SPA”) to sell all of the equity interests of Starter China Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Iconix China (the “Starter China Sale”), for consideration of $16.0 million. The Starter China Sale includes the sale of the Starter brand in the mainland of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau. The Starter China Sale is anticipated to close on or prior to September 15, 2020, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. The sale agreement contains representations, warranties, and covenants of the parties that are customary for transactions of this type. The Company anticipates using the net proceeds from the Starter China Sale to repay amounts due under its existing financing arrangements, and otherwise for general corporate purposes.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Form 8-K contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The matters discussed in this Form 8-K involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. All statements in this Form 8-K that are not purely historical facts are forward-looking statements, including statements containing the words “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “continue,” “believe,” “plan,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statement inherently involves risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the parties’ ability to close the Starter China Sale; and other risks. The Company discusses certain of these factors more fully in its additional filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and this Form 8-K should be read in conjunction with those reports, together with all of the Company’s other filings, including other current reports on Form 8-K, through the date of this Form 8-K. The Company urges you to consider all of these risks, uncertainties and other factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements contained in this Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Since the Company operates in a rapidly changing environment, new risk factors can arise and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all such risk factors, nor can the Company’s management assess the impact of all such risk factors on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The Company’s future results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law.



