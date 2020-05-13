ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On May 12, 2020, Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) held its annual general meeting of shareholders in Fremont, California. A total of 20,836,195 outstanding ordinary shares were represented by proxy at the annual meeting. The final voting results for each of the items submitted to a shareholder vote at the annual meeting are set forth below.

About ICHOR HOLDINGS, LTD. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. The Company’s primary offerings include gas and chemical delivery subsystems, collectively known as fluid delivery subsystems. Its gas delivery systems consist of gas lines, each controlled by a series of mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, and an integrated electronic control system. Its gas delivery subsystems are used in equipment for dry manufacturing processes, such as etch, physical vapor deposition, epitaxy and strip. Its chemical delivery subsystems are used to precisely blend and dispense reactive chemistries and colloidal slurries critical to the specific wet front-end process, such as wet clean, electro chemical deposition (ECD) and chemical-mechanical planarization (CMP). It manufactures various components for internal use in fluid delivery systems and for direct sales to its customers.