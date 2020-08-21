HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:HGT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About HUGOTON ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:HGT)

Hugoton Royalty Trust is an express trust. The Company is created pursuant to the Hugoton Royalty Trust Indenture between XTO Energy Inc., as grantor, and NationsBank, N.A., as trustee. Southwest Bank is now the trustee of the trust of the Company. XTO Energy is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation. Its properties are gas-producing properties located in the Hugoton area of Oklahoma and Kansas, the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma and the Green River Basin of Wyoming. XTO Energy operates approximately 95% of the properties. The Company’s Hugoton area is a domestic natural gas producing area. XTO Energy is a producer in the Ringwood, Northwest Okeene and Cheyenne Valley fields of Major County, the Northeast Cedardale field of Woodward County and the Elk City field of Beckham County, the principal producing region of the properties in the Anadarko Basin. The Green River Basin is located in southwestern Wyoming.