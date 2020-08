HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. (NASDAQ:HSON) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial...

On August 5, 2020, Hudson Global, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020. A copy of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

Included in Exhibit 99.1 are references to “liquidity.” The company believes that this Non-GAAP measure provides investors useful information about its combined available cash and borrowing capacity.

(a) Financial Statements.

None.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

None.

(c) Shell Company Transactions

None.

(d) Exhibits

The exhibit listed in the following Exhibit Index is provided as part of the information furnished under Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K:

EXHIBIT INDEX

99.1 Press Release of Hudson Global, Inc. issued on August 5, 2020.