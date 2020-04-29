HOUSTON WIRE Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

EXHIBIT INDEX

99.1 Press release of Houston Wire & Cable Company dated April 29, 2020 captioned Update on Governance, Executive Goals and Compensation, and Cost and Debt Reduction.

Houston Wire & Cable CO Exhibit

About HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE COMPANY (NASDAQ:HWCC)

Houston Wire & Cable Company is a holding company. The Company is engaged in provision of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, hardware and related services. It operates through sales of wire and cable, hardware and related services segment in the United States market. Its cable management program includes purchasing and storing inventory for product availability. The Company offers products in categories of wire and cable, including continuous and interlocked armor cable; control and power cable; electronic wire and cable; flexible and portable cord; instrumentation and thermocouple cable; lead and high temperature cable; medium voltage cable; premise and category wire and cable; primary and secondary aluminum distribution cable, and synthetic fiber rope slings, chain, shackles, and other related hardware. The Company also offers private branded products, including its brand LifeGuard, a low smoke zero halogen (LSZH) cable. Its products are used in repair and replacement work.