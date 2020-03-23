SEC Filings Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.02 Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement

Termination of Transaction Support Agreement

On March 22, 2020, that certain Transaction Support Agreement (the “Transaction Support Agreement”) dated as of February 14, 2020, by and among Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (the “Company”), certain holders (the “Supporting Holders”) of the Company’s outstanding 5.875% Senior Notes due 2020 (the “2020 Senior Notes”) and 5.000% Senior Notes due 2021 (together with the 2020 Senior Notes, the “Existing Notes”) was terminated by mutual agreement of the Company and the Supporting Holders. The Transaction Support Agreement was terminated in connection with termination of the Company’s (i) private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) the Existing Notes for new 10.000% Senior Notes due 2023 and 5.500% Senior Notes due 2025, (ii) private offer to purchase (together with the Exchange Offers, the “Offers”) for cash up to $66.7 million in aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes, and (iii) its solicitation of consents to proposed amendments of and releases relating to the indentures governing the Existing Notes (the "Consent Solicitations”).

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 23, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing termination of the Offers and Consent Solicitations and cancellation of the Special Meeting of Stockholders previously scheduled to be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time in the Company’s corporate training room located at 103 Northpark Boulevard, Covington, Louisiana 70433 (the “Special Meeting”). A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Cancellation of Special Meeting of Stockholders

On March 21, 2020, the board of directors of the Company determined to cancel the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting was originally scheduled to consider and vote upon matters related to the consummation of the Offers. Because the Offers have been terminated, the Special Meeting is unnecessary.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

