Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

As of May 19, 2020, the Company had approximately (i) $224 million in outstanding principal under the 2020 Indenture, (ii) $450 million in outstanding principal under the 2021 Indenture, (iii) $350 million in outstanding principal under the First Lien Term Loan Agreement, (iv) $121 million in outstanding principal under the Second Lien Term Loan Agreement and (v) $50 million in outstanding principal under the Senior Credit Agreement. The Debt Instruments provide that as a result of the filing of the Chapter 11 Cases, the principal and accrued interest due thereunder shall be immediately due and payable; however, any efforts to enforce such payment obligations under the Debt Instruments are automatically stayed as a result of the filing of the Plan, and the holders’ rights of enforcement in respect of the Debt Instruments are subject to the applicable provisions of the Bankruptcy Code.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Disclosure Statement (as defined in the Plan) was distributed to certain creditors of the Company commencing on May 13, 2020. A copy of the Disclosure Statement, which is subject to Bankruptcy Court approval, is being furnished free of charge at https://cases.stretto.com/hornbeck/court-docket/plan-solicitation/. This Current Report on Form 8-K is not a solicitation of votes to accept or reject the Plan or an offer to sell securities of the Company. Any solicitation of votes or offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company will be made only to and in accordance with the Disclosure Statement.

The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Additional Information on the Chapter 11 Cases

Court filings and information about the Chapter 11 Cases can be found at a website maintained by the Company’s claim agent, Stretto, at https://cases.stretto.com/hornbeck .

Item 8.01. Other Events.

The Company cautions that trading in Hornbeck’s securities during the pendency of the Chapter 11 Cases is highly speculative and poses substantial risks. Trading prices for Hornbeck’s securities may bear little or no relationship to the actual recovery, if any, by holders of Hornbeck’s securities in the Chapter 11 Cases. Based on the currently contemplated Plan, the Company expects that stockholders will receive no recovery at the end of the Chapter 11 Cases, consistent with legal priorities.

On May 19, 2020, the OTCQB U.S. Market (the “OTCQB”) was notified that Hornbeck had filed the Plan and commenced the Chapter 11 Cases. As an issuer may not be listed on the OTCQB if it is subject to bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings, the OTCQB removed Hornbeck from listing on the OTCQB and Hornbeck moved to and will continue trading on the OTC Pink Open Market (the “OTC Pink”). The Company’s common stock began trading on the OTC Pink on May 20, 2020 under the Symbol “HOSSQ.”

On May 20, 2020, the Bankruptcy Court entered the Order (A) Approving Notification and Hearing Procedures for Certain Transfers of Common Stock and (B) Granting Related Relief Docket No. 84 (the “ NOL Order ”). The NOL Order establishes certain notification and hearing procedures (the “ Procedures ”) related to certain purchases, sales, and other transfers of the Debtors’ existing common stock in order to preserve and protect the potential value of the Debtors’ existing and future net operating losses and certain other of the Debtors’ tax attributes. The Procedures, among other things, restrict certain transactions involving, and require notices of the holdings of and proposed transactions by, any person or entity that is or, as a result of such a transaction, would become a Substantial Shareholder (as defined below) of common stock. For purposes of the Procedures, a “ Substantial Shareholder ” is any entity or individual person that has beneficial ownership (as determined in accordance with applicable rules under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended) of, after taking into account certain options or other similar rights to acquire beneficial ownership of common stock, at least 1,782,072 shares of common stock (representing approximately 4.5% of all issued and outstanding shares of common stock as of the Petition Date). Any prohibited transfer of stock would be null and void ab initio and will result in remedial actions and such other (or additional) measures as the Bankruptcy Court may deem appropriate.

5