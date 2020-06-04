HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

Annual Meeting Results

On June 4, 2020, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). At the Annual Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved two proposals. The proposals are described in detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2020. As of April 16, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 16,855,754 shares of common stock were eligible to vote.

Proposal 1. The Company’s stockholders elected two Class I directors of the Company, each of whom will serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting, or until his successor is duly elected and qualified or until his earlier resignation, removal from office, death or incapacity. The two directors were elected to the voting results set forth below:

13,478,122 235,590 126,890



About HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Story continues below

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. The Company operates through lending and investment segment. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries (collectively Target Industries). The Company is focused on making secured debt investments (Venture Loans) to venture capital backed companies in its Target Industries. It also provides Venture Loans to publicly traded companies in its Target Industries. Its debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 50 debt investments. Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.