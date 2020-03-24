HOPTO INC. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 24, 2020, HopTo Inc. (the “Company”) determined to extend the expiration date of its previously announced rights offering to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on March 31, 2020.

This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and there will be no sale of any securities in any state in which such an offer, solicitation, or purchase would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification of such securities under the securities laws of any such state. The offer of the securities issuable upon exercise of the rights is made only by means of the prospectus dated March 4, 2020 forming a part of the Company’s registration statement filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission, and related documents.



About HOPTO INC. (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

Story continues below

hopTo Inc. is a developer of software productivity products for mobile devices, such as tablets and smartphones, and application publishing software solutions. The Company’s product line, which is called hopTo, is marketed to small and medium sized businesses, and enterprise level customers under the name hopTo Work, which is its primary focus in the hopTo product line. hopTo provides mobile end-users with a productivity workspace for their mobile devices that allows them to manage, share, view and edit their documents, regardless of where they are stored. The hopTo Work builds upon the hopTo consumer product, bringing its core mobile productivity features to small- to medium-sized business (SMB)/Enterprise users, with additional security and manageability functions. The Company’s GO-Global product offerings can be categorized into various product families, such as GO-Global for Windows, GO-Global for UNIX and GO-Global Client.