Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosures.
EX-99.1 2 ex99-ceorelease.htm CEO RELEASE EXHIBIT 99.1 Contact: David Benck Vice President – General Counsel (205) 942-4292 HIBBETT NAMES VETERAN RETAIL INDUSTRY EXECUTIVE MICHAEL E. LONGO AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER BIRMINGHAM,…
About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It sells merchandise of various brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, adidas, Easton, The North Face and Yeti. It maintains a single wholesale and logistics facility in Alabaster, Alabama. Hibbett Sports stores offer a merchandising mix of localized apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Sports Additions store consists of a merchandising mix of athletic footwear, and caps and a limited assortment of apparel. Hibbett Team Sales, Inc. (Team), a subsidiary of the Company, is a supplier of customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.