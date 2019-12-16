SEC Filings Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosures.

A copy of the press release announcing the appointment of Michael E. Longo as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective December 16, 2019, is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

The information in this Item, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section. It may be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933 if such subsequent filing specifically references this Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description