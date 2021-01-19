SEC Filings HERITAGE GLOBAL INC. (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

On January 12, 2021, Allan Silber resigned as a Class II director and as the Chairman of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Heritage Global Inc. (the “Company”), effective as of the conclusion of the next meeting of the Board, expected to occur on March 4, 2021. Mr. Silber’s decision to resign was not the result of any disagreement between Mr. Silber and the Company, its management, the Board or any committee thereof, on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices. Long-time director Samuel L. Shimer was elected by the Board to serve as Chairman upon Mr. Silber’s resignation.

On January 19, 2021, the Company issued a press release announcing the changes to the Board discussed in Item 5.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Heritage Global Inc., formerly Counsel RB Capital Inc., is engaged in asset liquidation transactions, valuations and advisory. The Company operates in its asset liquidation business segment. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets in approximately 30 global industrial and financial sectors. It specializes both in acting as an adviser, as well as acquiring or brokering manufacturing facilities, surplus industrial machinery and equipment, industrial inventories, accounts receivable portfolios, intellectual property and business enterprises. Its subsidiaries include Heritage Global Partners, Inc., which is a service, global auction, appraisal and asset advisory company, and National Loan Exchange Inc., which is a broker of charged-off receivables. The Company also includes the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable and distressed debt.