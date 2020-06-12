HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 10, 2020, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2020. Of the 38,041,666 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding as of the record date, 23,344,921 shares, or 61.4%, were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the results of the matters submitted for a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal No. 1: Our stockholder elected the following individuals to serve on our board of directors until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The votes were cast as follows:

15,142,684   219,095   25,423   7,929,509

About HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.

