HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On June 10, 2020, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). The stockholders considered three proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2020. Of the 38,041,666 shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding as of the record date, 23,344,921 shares, or 61.4%, were present or represented by proxy at the Annual Meeting. Set forth below are the results of the matters submitted for a vote of stockholders at the Annual Meeting.

Proposal No. 1: Our stockholder elected the following individuals to serve on our board of directors until the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders of the Company and until their respective successors are elected and qualified. The votes were cast as follows: