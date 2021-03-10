HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 10, 2021, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, as well as information regarding a conference call to discuss these financial results and the Registrant’s recent corporate highlights. A copy of this press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2. of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Registrant’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any incorporation language in such a filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. Exhibit

About HELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device. The device, when used in combination with physiotherapy, is designed to enhance the brain’s ability to compensate for damage due to trauma or disease. The Company’s PoNS device is designed to induce cranial nerve non-invasive neuromodulation through an increase in stimulation of the facial and trigeminal nerves, which innervate the tongue. The PoNS device is developed to deliver to the tongue a non-invasive neurostimulation, in a form that induces neuromodulation. The PoNS device is an electrical pulse generator that delivers controlled electrical stimulation to the tongue.