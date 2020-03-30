Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 30, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Registrant”), issued a press release that included financial information for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The information contained in the press release is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any of the Registrant’s registration statements or other filings with the Commission.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.



HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 htbx_ex99z1.htm PRESS RELEASE Press Release EXHIBIT 99.1 Heat Biologics Provides Year-End Business Update Provides update on development of gp96 vaccine for preventing infection from the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 Reports progress on development of COVID-19 30-minute point of care diagnostic test Completed enrollment in Phase 2 non-small cell lung cancer trial Reports over $25 million of cash and short-term investments as of March 23,…

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.